BACK TO SCHOOL: Bike safety tips for kids, drivers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the school year begins, people will likely see more bikes out and about, and there are some things that both children and adults should know.

First off, kids need to be aware of their surroundings and know how to use hand signals.

Daytime visible lights and wearing brighter colored clothing can help make cyclists more visible.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that cyclists need to obey all traffic laws and be predictable.

Another big thing for kids to have is a current helmet because helmets do have a shelf life.

"If helmets have not been replaced in the last five years, its time to replace them. Manufacturers recommend three to five years, whether they've had a crash or not. And kids aren't always the best about taking care of their stuff, so they bang it on doorways, things like that," John Nowaczyk, General Manager, Trek of Wausau, said. "There's always a manufacturing label, when it was made, on the inside of the helmet. If you can't read it, it's probably time to replace it."

And then once kids are to school, John says to lock their bike up.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said drivers should scan to their right side sidewalk before leaving a stoplight or stop sign.

They added to train themselves to scan for fast-moving bikes in the opposing lane when turning left.

John said that as drivers, there is a responsibility to be aware of their surroundings and to be more cautious, especially during the time that kids are going to and from school.

"Just be aware. Look for them. Expect them to be there, either walking or riding. And expect them to do what kids do, they're not always going to be predictable. And on the flip side of that, parents, try to help guide your kids to be predictable," Nowaczyk said.

And if drivers are passing a cyclist, the Wisconsin DOT said drivers need to leave at least three feet for passing, or more, if they are going at a higher speed.