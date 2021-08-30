Average price for gallon of gas in Wisconsin stays under three dollars

(WAOW)-- The average price for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin, is under three dollars coming in at $2.99 a gallon according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in the badger state are just over five cents lower than they were a month ago, but they are almost 91 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin comes in at $2.71 while the most expensive rings up at $3.39, a difference of 68 cents between the two.

With Hurricane Ida having made landfall, gas prices could be on the rise slightly in the next couple of weeks.

"I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that. While Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked. The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding- which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low." said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

As of the time this story was written, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Wausau area is $2.95.