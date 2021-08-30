Area bar honoring servicemembers who lost their lives in Afghanistan

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area restaurant is honoring the US servicemembers lost in Afghanistan last week.

At Nutz Deep II, 13 beers have been place on a table honoring those 13 servicemembers.

Bar owners pouring the pints to remember the 11 Marines, one soldier, and one Navy Corpsman who lost their lives on August 26th.

Local veterans say they feel the impact of it the most.

"They were doing what they said they would do when they took that step forward and raised that right hand to defend the constitution foreign and domestic. They were doing what they signed up for, it was an humanitarian effort and unfortunately it ended the way it did," said John Zeidler, Vietnam Veteran.

Workers here saving thirteen seats at the table. They are also placing 13 roses, a Marine Corps cover, and gloves.

"I hope that everyone appreciates the sacrifice that these 13 people made on our behalf," Zeidler said."

While there’s no timeline for how long the beers will be out for, those who have served say they should stay for 13 days one for each fallen servicemember.