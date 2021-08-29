Tractors lined up for a weekend show

EDGAR, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Roughly 10,000 people came to the Edgar steam show this weekend.

The annual event was hosted by the North Central Wisconsin Antique Steam and Gas Engine Club to display the history of farming.

With tractors across many generations the event hopes to teach younger generations how farming has evolved.

2020 was the first year the steam show did not happen due to the pandemic. The event started in 1974 and has 48 shows.

Along with the steam engine displays the show featured a polka band, craft barn and food vendors.