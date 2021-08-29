Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 1:56AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 1:56AM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 155 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles south of Winter, to near Chetek, moving
northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around.
Locations impacted include…
Park Falls, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Round Lake,
Butternut, Winter, Radisson, Exeland, Couderay, New Post, Chief Lake
on Chippewa Flowage, Little Round Lake, Edgewater, Ojibwa, Connors
Lake, Reserve, Northwoods Beach, Deer Lake, Blaisdell Lake, and
Chippewa Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters.