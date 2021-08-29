‘Ready as we can be’: FEMA, other agencies in place for Ida

Federal officials said hundreds of emergency responders were in place in Louisiana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had power restoration experts and generators at the ready as Hurricane Ida hit on Sunday. The Coast Guard prepositioned vessels for “deep water search and rescue efforts.” Other states also sent teams to help with ground and water rescue. Much of the response began days before landfall, and included special precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed Saturday by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. She said FEMA had deployed an additional 500 emergency response personnel, 1 million meals, 1.6 million liters of water and generators.