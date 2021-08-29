Nice Weather As We Make Our Way To September

We had an interesting weekend of weather. Friday night was stormy in spots. Heavy rain. 1.82” of rain fell in Wausau. Saturday during the day was mainly cloudy, warm and sticky. We didn’t end up as stormy in the evening as we could potentially have become. .19” of rain Saturday, about .13” today. 85 was Saturday’s high. Almost 10” of rain for Wausau in August. The 2nd wettest August of all time. 13.87” in 1995 is the all-time record.

Headlines: A more stable weather pattern this week. More comfortable temperatures and drier weather. Rain maybe late week.

Futuretrack has clear skies tonight. Mostly sunny Monday. Minimal clouds Monday night. Mostly sunny Tuesday as well.

Rain chances by percent are 30% Thursday night and 40% Friday, 30% Saturday. 30% Sunday. Rain amounts will likely be low.

Rain track is likely to be below normal the next week and the first part of September.

Our temperature trend is close to normal the next ten days.

Mainly clear tonight and pleasant. Light west winds and a low of 54.

Mostly sunny Monday, northwest winds 5-10. A high of 77.

Mostly sunny-partly cloudy Tuesday and a high of 76.

Mostly sunny Wednesday and a high of 75.

Partly sunny Thursday and a high of 72.

Rain chances start to pop up Thursday night.

Mostly cloudy Friday with an 40% chance of showers and a high of 76.

Mostly cloudy Saturday with a chance of showers. A high of 74.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a 30% chance of showers. A high of 76.

Partly Sunny Monday. A high of 77.

8/29/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history. Snow, yes snow (not here) and Hurricane Katrina

1965 - A national record for the month of August was established when 2.5 inches of snow fell atop Mount Washington NH. Temperatures in New England dipped to 39 degrees at Nantucket MA, and to 25 degrees in Vermont. For many location it was the earliest freeze of record. (David Ludlum)

2005 - Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana early on the 29th with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph, a strong category-three, and the third most-intense landfalling hurricane in U.S. history. The center of the hurricane passed just east of New Orleans, where winds gusted over 100 mph. Widespread devastation and unprecedented flooding occurred, submerging at least 80 percent of the city as levees failed. Farther east, powerful winds and a devastating storm surge of 20-30 feet raked the Mississippi coastline, including Gulfport and Biloxi, where Gulf of Mexico floodwaters spread several miles inland. Rainfall amounts of 8-10 inches were common along and to the east of the storm's path. Katrina weakened to a tropical storm as it tracked northward through Mississippi and gradually lost its identity as it moved into the Tennessee Valley on the 30th