New law allows for more veterans to receive service dogs

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- More veterans could soon receive service dogs thanks to a bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last week.

The PAWS Act or Puppies Assisting Wounded Service Members for Veterans Therapy Act will help provide veterans with dog training from non-governmental 501(c)(3) organizations.

The Paws Act will widen the eligibility for veterans to receive funding to purchase a dog. Prior to the bill the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) covered some of the cost associated with services dogs when related to physical disabilities including blindness, hearing loss and mobility issues. Now this bill will recognize Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The bill will go into effect starting January 1, 2022 and will begin its five year pilot program.

Patriot K9s of Wisconsin is a service dog organization that helps veterans train their dogs to become service animals. Veterans with service animals have been found to experience less symptoms of PTSD.

Executive director of Patriot K9s Lani Rethaber said "The effects of going through a traumatic experience and that residual is with you in your mind and in your body for a very long time if no forever."

Pairing a service dog and owner together can cost up to 25,000 dollars. Rethaber says eligible veterans will be able to apply for a grant through the VA to cover some of the cost.