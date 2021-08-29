Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:58AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:10 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 1017.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 1017.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:10 PM CDT Saturday was 1017.6 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1017.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding. Water

approaches a few homes on Shore Acres Drive in Biron.