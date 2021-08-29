Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:13PM CDT until August 30 at 7:52PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:13PM CDT until August 30 at 7:52PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Babcock.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 8:00 PM CDT Sunday was 15.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
tonight and continue to steadily fall to 2.4 feet by next Sunday
evening.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding is occurring in wooded
lowland and agricultural areas.