Flood Warning issued August 29 at 9:13PM CDT until August 30 at 7:52PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Babcock.

* Until tomorrow evening.

* At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 8:00 PM CDT Sunday was 15.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

tonight and continue to steadily fall to 2.4 feet by next Sunday

evening.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding is occurring in wooded

lowland and agricultural areas.