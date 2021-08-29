Flood Warning issued August 29 at 2:50AM CDT until August 30 at 2:34PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Babcock.

* Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* At 2:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:00 AM CDT Sunday was 15.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet

this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening.

* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Highway 80 is closed near the town of

Babcock. Widespread wooded land along the river is flooded.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0

feet on 03/27/1963.