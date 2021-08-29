Flood Warning issued August 29 at 10:21AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Pittsville.

* Until further notice.

* At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday, August 28 the stage was 13.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:00 AM CDT Saturday was 13.4 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Riverside Park is flooded and there is

widespread lowland flooding in the area .