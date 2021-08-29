Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 12:53AM CDT until August 29 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 12:53AM CDT until August 29 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 1253 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Waupaca, New London, Clintonville, Fremont, Embarrass, Chain O’
Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park, Weyauwega, Royalton, Manawa,
Iola, Marion, King, Sheridan, Scandinavia, Ogdensburg, Big Falls,
Symco, Fitzgerald Corners and Northport.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.