Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 2:05AM CDT until August 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 2:05AM CDT until August 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 3 inches of
rain has fallen across Waupaca County. Although the heavy rain has
ended, there could still be flash flooding across portions of the
county. Local law enforcement indicated the Wolf River has been
rising and could produce flooding.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Waupaca, New London, Fremont, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek
State Park, Weyauwega, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan,
Scandinavia, Ogdensburg, Lind Center, Symco, Northport, Fitzgerald
Corners, Rural and Readfield.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.