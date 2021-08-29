Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 2:05AM CDT until August 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 3 inches of

rain has fallen across Waupaca County. Although the heavy rain has

ended, there could still be flash flooding across portions of the

county. Local law enforcement indicated the Wolf River has been

rising and could produce flooding.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Waupaca, New London, Fremont, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek

State Park, Weyauwega, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan,

Scandinavia, Ogdensburg, Lind Center, Symco, Northport, Fitzgerald

Corners, Rural and Readfield.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.