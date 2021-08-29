Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 12:51AM CDT until August 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 12:51AM CDT until August 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 1251 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Waupaca, New London, Fremont, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek
State Park, Weyauwega, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan,
Scandinavia, Ogdensburg, Lind Center, Symco, Northport, Fitzgerald
Corners, Rural and Readfield.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.