Flash Flood Warning issued August 29 at 12:51AM CDT until August 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1251 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Waupaca, New London, Fremont, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek

State Park, Weyauwega, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan,

Scandinavia, Ogdensburg, Lind Center, Symco, Northport, Fitzgerald

Corners, Rural and Readfield.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.