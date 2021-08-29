‘Dune’ and A-listers all set to launch from Venice film fest

“Dune” is just one of the high-profile premieres coming to 78th Venice International Film Festival, which begins Wednesday on the Lido with new films from acclaimed directors like Jane Campion, Ridley Scott, Pedro Almodóvar, Paolo Sorrentino, Paul Schrader and Edgar Wright. Stars including Ben Affleck, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Kirsten Dunst, Zendaya, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac expected to grace the famed red carpet outside the Palazzo del Cinema. After being the only major festival to be held in person last year, Venice is once again kicking off a back-to-back fall festival season and serving as a launchpad for Oscar hopefuls.