Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Ed Asner, the blustery but lovable Lou Grant in two successful television series, has died. He was 91. Asner’s representative confirmed the death in an email Sunday to The Associated Press. Asner was a journeyman actor in films and TV when he was hired in 1970 to play the grumpy TV news boss, Lou Grant, on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” The show ended after seven seasons and Asner moved on to star in “Lou Grant,” playing the same character, but in a newspaper drama. He won Emmys for both shows as well as for “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Roots.”