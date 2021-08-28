Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel placed on injured reserve by Dolphins

(WAOW)-- The Miami Dolphins have placed Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel on injured reserve.

Biegel missed the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles in training camp.

Roster Moves | We have acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz from Baltimore in exchange for a swap of undisclosed draft picks. In addition, we have placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2021

Biegel was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in nine games with Green Bay and finished with 16 combined tackles.

He then went to New Orleans for one season, played in 14 games for the Saints and finished with four combined tackles.

Biegel's first season with the Dolphins was in 2019 where he finished with 59 combined tackles along with two and a half sacks.