Tomahawk School District experiences shift

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)-- In a surprise announcement the District Administrator for the Tomahawk School district retired.

The school board accepted former District Administrator Terry Reynolds voluntary retirement effective immediately at its Friday meeting.

In a statement released by the school board said "the School Board will be meeting in a Special Closed session on Monday morning to discuss an effective succession plan."

Along with the announcement about Reynolds the school board added they will be changing their mask policy.

"The board voted to return to the previously established mask policy, making masks strongly recommended but not required, as we start the new school year."