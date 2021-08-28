Tomahawk post office renamed after Korean War hero

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)-- The post office in Tomahawk has been renamed in honor of a hero from the Korean War.

The building will now bare the name of Einar 'Sarge' Ingman Jr.

Ingman was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1951 by President Harry Truman for his actions in Korea where he destroyed two machine gun nests which lead to his squad's objective being secured.

"This act of courage will now live forever. Hopefully every young person, every old person that walks past this building and sees this plaque will stop, read it and understand the service and sacrifice," said Senator Ron Johnson who was in attendance at the event.

A parkway in the city is also named in Ingman's honor.

Einar Ingman passed away in September of 2015.