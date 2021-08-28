Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 8:48PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 848 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Wisconsin Slough Natural Area, or 8 miles south of Iron River, moving
northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Tipler, Wisconsin Slough Natural Area, Whisker Lake Wilderness,
Alvin, Nelma, Lost Lake Campground, Windsor Dam Campground and
Stevens Lake Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.