Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 8:48PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 848 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Wisconsin Slough Natural Area, or 8 miles south of Iron River, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Tipler, Wisconsin Slough Natural Area, Whisker Lake Wilderness,

Alvin, Nelma, Lost Lake Campground, Windsor Dam Campground and

Stevens Lake Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.