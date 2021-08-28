Severe storms likely tonight

While the clearing will feel nice outside today, it will create increased energy to fuel storms this evening. The SPC has increased the severe weather threat this evening to a level 3 (enhanced) for much of the area. Keep severe weather safety in mind!

Today: Partly cloudy, warm, and very muggy with a good chance of thunderstorms in the late evening.

High: 87 Wind: SSW ~ 10

Tonight: Muggy with showers and t-storms likely, some could be strong.

Low: 68 Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: A 40% chance of a few showers in the morning. Muggy with some afternoon sunshine.

High: 81 Wind: W 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny and less humid.

High: 79

*A level 3 risk for severe weather has been issued by the SPC this evening for areas North and West of Marathon county. Keep an eye on any watches and warnings as extremely strong storms could be possible.

A warm and muggy day will fuel the chance for strong storms this evening. Our model guidance expects storms to move into the area after 6 PM so the majority of the daytime today will be nice. After 6 PM clouds will turn extremely dark as we are expecting a few rounds of possibly severe storms. The activity for tonight will be capable of large hail (up to 2 1/2" diameter), damaging winds, and tornadoes. Additionally, heavy rain following the recent wet pattern could spark isolated flooding events. Remember to watch for any warnings and to take shelter if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued nearby.

Sunday could start with a few stray showers but overall will turn very nice. While still humid, the dew point will gradually decrease alongside the cloud cover. The weekend should end on a very nice note with partly cloudy or even sunny skies. This will set up a beautiful weather pattern for the workweek.

Monday - Wednesday are looking absolutely beautiful with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s. Make sure to enjoy the nice weather.

Thursday onward is where we are looking for our next chance of rainfall. Currently, there is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday, 40% on Friday, and 30% on Saturday.

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 28-August 2021

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Early morning thunderstorms in Nebraska produced 4.50 inches of rain around McCook, and 4.65 inches near Auburn and Brownville. Showers in Montana pushed the rainfall total for the month at Havre past the previous August record of 3.90 inches. (The National Weather Summary)