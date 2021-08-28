Palestinian child dies week after being shot at Gaza border

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Gaza health officials say a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the head by Israeli fire during a violent demonstration at the Gaza-Israeli border last week has died of his wounds. Hassan Abu al-Neil died Saturday after being shot Aug. 21 during the demonstration organized by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to protest the crippling blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel. Over 40 Palestinians were wounded when Palestinian protesters began throwing rocks and explosives at Israeli troops near the fortified border. Israeli troops responded by opening fire, wounding over 40 Palestinians. An Israeli soldier remains in critical condition after being shot in the head from point-blank range by a protester during the clashes.