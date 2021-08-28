No injuries reported after building fire in Boston School Forest

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- No injuries are being reported after a fire Friday night in a building located in the Boston School Forest.

A spokesperson with the Stevens Point Area School District says the fire happened in a 'non-educational' structure in the school forest, in a home of a staff member who lives on-sight.

They add that there is significant damage to that building.

No school buildings, people or animals were harmed by the fire.

According to the district's website, the forest is used to "provide the youth of Stevens Point Area Public School District educational opportunities that foster personal growth as well as awareness, knowledge and appreciation of the natural world leading to sound stewardship of the earth."

