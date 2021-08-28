Injuries reported after two vehicle crash in Wood County

SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW)-- Two people are reported to be suffering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department says the dispatch center received calls shortly before 10:15 of a two vehicle crash with multiple injuries at the intersection State Highway 13 and State Highway 73.

A vehicle that was southbound on State Highway 13 collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on State Highway 73.

Two occupants have non-life threatening injuries, the condition of two other occupants is unknown at this time, one of those occupants was transported to the hospital by Life Link Helicopter.

Names of the occupants are not being released at this time, the sheriff's department continues to investigate the crash. They were assisted at the scene by multiple departments.