Hundreds gather at anti COVID-19 vaccine rally

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Hundreds of people gathered at an anti-vaccine rally in Marshfield.

Hosted by Get Involved Wisconsin, guest speakers were brought in to advocate for their civil liberties to chose whether or not to get the vaccine.

Some speaker in attendance were; John Spiros Member of Wisconsin State Assembly, attorney Alanna Feddick-Goodwin and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Fernando Riveron.

"Its just interesting that spring of 2020 we were all dealing with this we were lock up but basically who were the hero's at that time, you were." Spiros said "what happened now, a year later its's basically you are going to have to do this even though for the last 14 months, 15 months, 16 months, you've dealt with everything you've complied but now the compliance isn't good enough. But bottom line is I stand with you and I need you all to stand together."

Supporters came with American flags, lawn chairs and signs reading "we are not lab rats" and "coercion is not consent."