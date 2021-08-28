Flood Warning issued August 28 at 8:42PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 8:42PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Pittsville.
* Until further notice.
* At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 AM CDT Saturday was 13.4 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Riverside Park is flooded and there is
widespread lowland flooding in the area .