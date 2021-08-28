Flood Warning issued August 28 at 10:36AM CDT until August 30 at 8:06AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Yellow River at Babcock.

* From this afternoon to Monday morning.

* At 10:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

this afternoon to a crest of 14.4 feet just after midnight

tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow

afternoon.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding is occurring in wooded

lowland and agricultural areas.