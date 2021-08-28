Flood Warning issued August 28 at 10:36AM CDT until August 30 at 8:06AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 10:36AM CDT until August 30 at 8:06AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River at Babcock.
* From this afternoon to Monday morning.
* At 10:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon to a crest of 14.4 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow
afternoon.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding is occurring in wooded
lowland and agricultural areas.