Flood Warning issued August 28 at 10:24PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir.
* From this evening until further notice.
* At 10:10 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 1017.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 1017.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:10 PM CDT Saturday was 1017.6 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1017.0 feet, Widespread wooded lowland flooding. Water
approaches a few homes on Shore Acres Drive in Biron.