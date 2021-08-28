Flood Advisory issued August 28 at 12:02AM CDT until August 28 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued August 28 at 12:02AM CDT until August 28 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 1202 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Wautoma, Marshfield, Redgranite,
Whiting, Amherst, Pittsville, Plainfield, Lake Wazeecha, Babcock,
Napowan Scout Camp, Plover, Stockton, Nekoosa, Silver Lake, Pine
River, Port Edwards, Dakota and Mount Morris.
Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.