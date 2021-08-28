Flood Advisory issued August 28 at 10:38PM CDT until August 29 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 200 AM CDT.

* At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Marshfield, New London,

Clintonville, Whiting, Amherst, Pittsville, Fremont, Embarrass,

Lake Wazeecha, Hartman Creek State Park, Chain O’ Lakes-King,

Babcock, Plover, Stockton, Nekoosa, Weyauwega and Port Edwards.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.