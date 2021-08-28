Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 2:01AM CDT until August 28 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 2:01AM CDT until August 28 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 201 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in
Manawa. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the
heavy rain has ended, flash flooding is still occurring in Waupaca
County.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Waupaca, New London, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State
Park, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan, Scandinavia,
Ogdensburg, Symco, Fitzgerald Corners and Northport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.