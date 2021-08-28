Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 2:01AM CDT until August 28 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 201 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in

Manawa. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the

heavy rain has ended, flash flooding is still occurring in Waupaca

County.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Waupaca, New London, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State

Park, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan, Scandinavia,

Ogdensburg, Symco, Fitzgerald Corners and Northport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.