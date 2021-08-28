Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 12:27AM CDT until August 28 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1227 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in

Waupaca. Around 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall

rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Waupaca, New London, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State

Park, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan, Scandinavia,

Ogdensburg, Symco, Fitzgerald Corners and Northport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.