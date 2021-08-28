Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 12:06AM CDT until August 28 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 12:06AM CDT until August 28 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 1206 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in
Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Plover. Between 3 and 5 inches of
rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended, flash
flooding is still occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Whiting, Amherst,
Pittsville, Lake Wazeecha, Babcock, Plover, Stockton, Nekoosa,
Port Edwards, Biron, Hewitt, Sherry, Auburndale, Jordan, Vesper,
Rosholt and Park Ridge.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.