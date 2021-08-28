Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 11:22PM CDT until August 29 at 2:30AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Portage County in central Wisconsin…
Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 230 AM CDT.
* At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Waupaca, New London, Whiting, Amherst, Fremont, Hartman Creek
State Park, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Lake Wazeecha, Plover, Weyauwega,
Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Biron, Sheridan, Almond, Amherst
Junction, Scandinavia and Blaine.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.