BACK TO SCHOOL: Class of 2025 walks onto UW-Stevens Point campus

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. (WAOW)-- College students across the nation have been gearing up for the return back to campus.

Freshmen at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point got to put all that hard work to the test today as they said goodbye to their friends and family and moved into the college dorm.

Students moved in to their dorm in 30 minutes cycles and were assisted by Pointer Pals, upperclassmen who volunteered their time to help with the transition.

Sierra Dow the communication specialist with residential living said having a year of pandemic inspired move-in under their belt helped this year.

"The biggest thing is the check out cart rental so students will need their ID to check it out and in-between rentals we are wiping down to make sure it is sanitized for the next user. " Dow said "but we are more than willing to go up to students and assistant them but we are asking however that everyone on campus wears a face covering".

As the families move their student onto campus many were nervous about starting the new school year. Freshmen Mariah Angove said she was nervous but was excited to have the college experience.

"I'm excited about meeting my roommate I only met her once it was at my job but I think it will be fun meeting new people." Angove said

Upperclassmen move in day is Sunday August 29th.