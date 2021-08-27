With loaded roster, Badger volleyball is back for another national title run

MADISON (WKOW) -- After falling to Texas in the national semifinals of a 2020-21 season ravaged by COVID-19, Badger volleyball returns to the court Friday evening to kick off a fresh pursuit of the program's first national title.

Wisconsin returns six of seven starters from last year's top-ranked squad, losing a longtime face of the program Molly Haggerty to graduation. Haggerty's leadership and infinite variety of shots from the outside will be missed, but Wisconsin is not hurting for talent at the pins.

Fifth-year senior Grace Loberg is back, bringing her cannon of an arm and newly-developed consistent backcourt defense to Wisconsin's arsenal of weapons. The second outside position is up for grabs at the moment, but high-powered sophomore Jade Demps and highly-touted Polish freshman Julia Orzol figure to compete for reps at outside.

Demps saw minimal playing time last season, stuck behind Loberg and Haggerty on the depth chart. In 23 sets, Demps racked up 48 kills on a .343 hitting percentage, showing off a potent swing and a vertical leap to rival anyone in the sport.

Orzol comes in with substantial pedigree, having spent time as a starter on the Polish national under-18 team. She stands at only 6', well below average for Badger hitters in recent years, but she brings in a fully developed game that you rarely see in freshmen. She has a strong swing, she can pass capably and she'll provide yet another strong serve for the Badgers.

Intriguing as the position battle at the outside may be, Wisconsin's real strength comes through the middle. Reigning four-time first-team All-American Dana Rettke is back for one last shot at a national title, joined by battery mate Danielle Hart. Both women provide a potent attack and block out of the middle, combining for an efficient .399 hitting percentage.

6'8" freshman Anna Smrek provides yet another weapon in Wisconsin's arsenal, but the riches the Badgers have at the net may reduce her potential playing time.

Rettke has traditionally taken the lion's share of swings for the Badger offense, with her 6'8" frame proving an unsolvable puzzle for most NCAA defenses, but a new arrival from 2020 figures to see her role only grow as she matures in the program.

Starting opposite hitter Devyn Robinson came to Wisconsin as a middle, but switched to the right side to fill the void left by former All-American Madison Duello after her graduation. Robinson flourished in the role, piling up 152 kills with a .426 hitting percentage, well above average for her position.

She lost out on Big Ten Freshman of the Year to Ohio State's Emily Londot, but still registered third-team All-American honors. Robinson is more than capable of being the exceptional blocker Duello was, but brings a more dynamic offensive game to punish defenses desperate to slow down Rettke.

Fifth-year senior Sydney Hilley will once again serve as the Badgers' rock-solid setter, with more weapons than ever to feed as she takes one last shot at a title. In her time at Wisconsin, Hilley has managed to fill the sizable shoes left behind after the departure of Lauren Carlini, widely considered the best player in program history.

Hilley posted a respectable 10.88 assists per set last season, far from eye-popping, but she didn't need more. The Wisconsin block and service game is so good that their attacking doesn't need a high volume to carry the team.

Backing Hilley up is one of the deepest backcourts in the nation, captained by reigning second-team All-American Lauren Barnes. Barnes, a transfer from Minnesota, was the only defensive specialist to make one of the top two All-American teams, and figures to be one of the top liberos in the country.