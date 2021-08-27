Week 2: Prep football highlights, raining on teams parades
(WAOW) -- The weather was not kind to football teams across the area on Friday August 27, but some still were able to play on! Here are the scores and highlights from the games that managed to get underway.
SUPERIOR 0 STEVENS POINT 43
MERRILL 0 WAUSAU WEST 14
PHILLIPS 38 PORT EDWARDS 8
BRUCE 8 NEWMAN 48
AMHERST 29 MEDFORD 14
MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 22 RHINELANDER 50
LAKELAND 21 TOMAHAWK 6
RACINE ST. CATHERINES 12 MOSINEE 30
SLINGER 0 MARSHFIELD 14