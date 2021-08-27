Week 2: Prep football highlights, raining on teams parades

(WAOW) -- The weather was not kind to football teams across the area on Friday August 27, but some still were able to play on! Here are the scores and highlights from the games that managed to get underway.

SUPERIOR 0 STEVENS POINT 43

MERRILL 0 WAUSAU WEST 14

PHILLIPS 38 PORT EDWARDS 8

BRUCE 8 NEWMAN 48

AMHERST 29 MEDFORD 14

MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 22 RHINELANDER 50

LAKELAND 21 TOMAHAWK 6

RACINE ST. CATHERINES 12 MOSINEE 30

SLINGER 0 MARSHFIELD 14