Waves of showers & storms

Multiple waves of showers and storms will be passing through the state as an extremely active weather pattern continues in the upper Mississippi valley. During peak thunderstorm times, high wind and heavy rain will be possible causing damage and flooding concerns.

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with periodic showers and t-storms. Some could be strong and heavy rain possible.

High: 75 Wind: East-Southeast 8-12

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with additional shower and thunderstorm activity.

Low: 68 Wind: SE 5-8

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm, and very muggy with isolated t-storms possible. A smaller chance of rain in the morning/midday and higher in the afternoon.

High: 87 Wind: SSW 8-12

*A level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather extends to most of the News 9 area including all counties south of Oneida county and level 1 north. A level 1 risk for severe weather is in place Saturday for the News 9 area (level 2 in NW Wisconsin).

Today will begin with a few strong storms in the early morning hours before bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly strong wind. As the morning progresses, however, expect thunderstorms to gradually turn to standard rain showers which will continue for the majority of the day. This evening, another wave of heightened activity will move in, once again causing a few strong storms to develop. The main concern will be flooding as multiple inches of rainfall will be possible and heavy downpours could cause the excessive rain to fall faster than it can drain off. Otherwise, the clouds and rain will halt temperature development today leaving highs in the low to upper 70s across the area. Despite this, dew points will be high as well, bringing the humidity to near 100%.

Tonight, much like Thursday night, will have a chance for developing thunderstorms. Most activity will remain in southern Wisconsin. Additionally, all threats are on the table, but the highest chance for any severe weather will be due to high winds and flooding concerns. Expect to hear a few rumbles of thunder amidst a warmer overnight in the upper 60s.

Saturday won't be too bad for much of the day but once again has a good chance of showers and storms. Right now the first half of the day looks to be the driest with only a 30% chance of rainfall. Otherwise, much of the AM on Saturday will be partly sunny bringing in much warmer temperatures (daytime high 87 degrees). It will also be extremely muggy on Saturday with forecast dew points in the 70s. Saturday night has yet another chance for strong thunderstorm development which looks to be mainly south once again. Showers will likely continue overnight and possibly into Sunday morning but afterwards, a new and drier air mass will move through.

After the chance of a few showers on Sunday, expect a clearing trend to move in. Sunday will move from mostly cloudy to sunny by the evening hours. It should be a nice end to the weekend with comfortable temperatures near 81 degrees. High pressure moving in Sunday night will make for mostly sunny, cooler, and dry conditions Monday-Wednesday.

Latest pollen report: Ragweed - Moderate

Have a great Friday and try to stay dry! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 27-August 2021.

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in southeastern Nebraska, eastern Kansas and Missouri. Thunderstorms produced baseball size hail south of Belleville KS, and tennis ball size hail south of Lincoln NE. Thunderstorms produced golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 70 mph at Saint Joseph MO. Thunder- storms in North Dakota deluged the town of Linton with six inches of rain in one hour. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)