Tomahawk Schools requiring masks for all

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Tomahawk School District in Lincoln County has updated its face-covering policy, now saying they will be required for all students and staff.

The new rules go into effect on Monday, Aug. 30, and District Administrator Terry Reynolds said they will be reviewed before October.

In the announcement posted to the district's website, Reynolds said the new policy "provides the best chance of maintaining in-person learning, five days a week for the highest number of students."

While face-coverings will be required in all buildings as well as on school buses, they will not be required for outdoor activities. That includes recess, outdoor classroom and learning, and athletics.

They also will not be required while actively eating or drinking.

Students or staff whose medical provider has said they should not wear a face-covering should contact the building's principal to discuss possible accommodations.

