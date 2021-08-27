The traveling carnival

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Oneida County fair may be coming to a county near you.

Expanding their celebration to Minocqua, the county fair is trying to share the love and fun to more of their neighboring towns.

A pop of carnival version of the fair will be taking place this weekend, but the event has been long thought out. Originally supposed to happen last year but halted by the pandemic Oneida County fair coordinator Tom Barnett is happy to finally see this event come together.

"We have a lot of nice towns surrounding the county seat which is Rhinelander and we would love to see more involvement with the Oneida County Fair." said Barnett "we'd love to see businesses attend the fair, we'd love to see more people come down to the fair every year."

If this carnival is a success the Oneida County Fair might start moving the carnival to different towns in the area to spread the love

Barnett said "we are actually looking at different areas we could do it in kind of spread the love, if this is a success we might bring it to Three Lakes next year or bring it to another town in Oneida county and eventually circle back to Minocqua."

The carnival will include rides for all ages and plenty of food to celebrate.

The fair is taking place at Minocqua Park Complex and will run through Sunday, August 29th.