Storms Friday night, and again Saturday night

A warm front slowly moving north across Wisconsin and plenty of moist tropical air south of it will lead to more rain and thunderstorms in our region into Friday evening and night. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with hail and gusty winds and lots of lightning.

Perhaps the main threat though is very heavy rainfall. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible in spots and this could lead to some flooding especially in low-lying areas, near streams, and some urban centers and poorly drained areas. Please stay alert if you are in a flood prone location or need to travel. Be especially careful at night when the darkness makes it more difficult to see the water hazards. If your basement tends to leak, be sure to monitor that as well.

Temperatures will hold in the 60s Friday night then bounce up well into the 80s on Saturday as partial sunshine develops. It will be very muggy Saturday, so the heat index could reach the low to mid 90s. Please take frequent breaks from strenuous activity, go in the shade and air-conditioning when possible, and drink extra water.

Overall, Saturday looks much drier. There still might be an isolated thunderstorm during the day. However, another organized band of thunderstorms is expected Saturday night as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. Some of the storms could be severe with high winds, hail, and torrential rainfall, especially in the northwest part of Wisconsin. An isolated tornado is possible in northwest Wisconsin as well. The storms should tend to weaken a bit later in the night as the reach the southeast half of the News 9 area.

There might be a few spotty showers leftover through midday Sunday. Otherwise, some breaks of sunshine should gradually develop with highs from the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will still be fairly humid but that should improve by Sunday night as the northwest winds behind the cold front usher in comfortable air.

It looks really nice early next week as high pressure settles in from Canada. Highs should be in the upper 70s Monday, and mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows could reach the lower 50s and even mid 40s in rural areas. We are expecting a lot of sunshine as well.

More humid air will start to return with the next warm front for the end of next week. That will bring at least a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. It will be fairly seasonal with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and around 80 Friday.

Pollen report from Friday morning: Ragweed low

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 27-August 2021

*On August 27th in weather history:

1964 - Hurricane Cleo battered Miami and the South Florida area. It was the first direct hit for Miami in fourteen years. Winds gusted to 135 mph, and the hurricane caused 125 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)

1970 - Elko, NV, was deluged with 3.66 inches of rain in just one hour, establishing a state record. (The Weather Channel)