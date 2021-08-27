Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 6:47PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms across central Wisconsin. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Appleton, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Shawano,

Waupaca, Bay Shore Park, New London, Clintonville and Mosinee.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.