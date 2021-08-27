Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 5:43PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 542 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms over central Wisconsin, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Marshfield, Mosinee,

Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg, Amherst and Pittsville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.