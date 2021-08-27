Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 11:32PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Gillett to Navarino

Wildlife Area to near New London to near Waupaca to near Napowan

Scout Camp. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Waupaca, Wautoma, New London, Oconto, Pulaski, Gillett, Fremont,

Pound, Napowan Scout Camp and Lake Poygan.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.