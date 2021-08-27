Rothschild PD K-9 Officer and handler to start patrolling Monday

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Rothschild PD's newest four legged officer and her handler will patrol the the streets starting Monday.

K-9 Katie is a German Shorthaired Pointer, she and officer Nathan Dobeck completed their four weeks of training.

Katie along with K-9 Forest are named after two children who died of medical related incidents.

Both dogs will be used for drug detection and tracking and will also be in local schools to interact with the students.

K-9 Forrest will be added to the department in March of 2022.