Recent Afghanistan events trigger PTSD in veterans

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Mental health officials say the latest attacks in Afghanistan have been troubling, especially for veterans with PTSD.

Post-traumatic stress disorder occurs after a traumatic event and changes a person's sense of safety in the world.

While it can happen to anyone, veterans are a big population that PTSD and other mental health disorders can affect.

"American military veterans walk around with invisible scars of war." UW Health Psychologist Shilagh Mirgain said, "Things like depression, anxiety, PTSD can be some of the consequences of having that military experience."

She says the recent events in Afghanistan have triggered many veterans, and it's important to get help if you need it.

Families and friends of veterans should check-in and let them know they're not alone.

Veterans dealing with mental health can reach out to the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 or at their online chat.