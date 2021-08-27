Polish art show defies ‘cancel culture’ but some see racism

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An new exhibition at a Polish state museum features the works of provocative artists in what organizers describe as a celebration of free speech, and a challenge to political correctness and “cancel culture.” But some critics are accusing the show’s organizers of using arguments about artistic freedom as a pretext to give a platform to antisemitic, racist and Islamophobic messages. “Political Art,” which opens Friday, is only the second Center for Contemporary Art exhibit under the museum director who was appointed by Poland’s conservative ruling party in 2019. Since it came to power in 2015, the Law and Justice party has harnessed the country’s cultural institutions in a mission to promote conservative and patriotic values.