Officials warn of dangerous algae blooms in Adams County

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WAOW) – Tri-Lakes Management is issuing a warning over algae blooms in several waterways.

Officials said in a news release that the blooms began because of high temperatures and excessive amounts of rain during the past two months.

They said that the rain is moving mats of algae from the 14 Mile Creek segment, east of lower Lake Camelot, into the lake. It’s also spreading through the channel toward upper Lake Camelot as well as lower Lake Sherwood.

Algae blooms can cause serious health risks – and even death – in both people and pets.

Among the risks to people are liver damage, gastrointestinal illness and seizures, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

The Wisconsin DNR warns that dogs are especially susceptible, because they will often swallow affected water while swimming. After swimming, they can also gets poisoned because the algae will stick to their coats, exposing them while they clean themselves.

Symptoms in dogs can include lethargy, loss of appetite, seizures, vomiting and convulsions.

To stay safe, the DNR recommends:

Do not swim in water that looks like "pea soup," green or blue paint, or that has a scum layer or puffy blobs floating on the surface.

Do not boat, water ski, etc., over such water (people can be exposed through inhalation).

Do not let children play with scum layers, even from shore.

Do not let pets or livestock swim in, or drink, waters experiencing blue-green algae blooms.

Always take a shower after encountering any surface water (whether or not a blue-green algae bloom appears to be present; surface waters may contain other species of potentially harmful bacteria and viruses).

Try to avoid swallowing lake water, no matter how clean it looks, since it may have bacteria, viruses, or parasites in it that could make you sick.

You can find more tips from the DNR here.