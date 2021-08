Wausau, Wis. (WAOW)-- Our Petsaver from Marathon County is Chief.

This German Shepherd mix is about 6-years old.

Shelter volunteers say is a great dog but would do best in a home where he is the only dog.

He is at the Humane Society in Wausau.

To find out more about him call the shelter at 715-845-2810 or click here.